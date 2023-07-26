Home

Yuzvendra Chahal-Kuldeep Yadav Flaunt New Team India ODI Jersey Ahead of Windies Series

While the jersey looked blue and bight, some fans did not like the fact that the 'Dream11' logo was ahead of the country name - India.

Kulcha (Image: BCCI)

Barbados: Now that the Test series is over, the focus will shift to white-ball cricket where India will take on hosts Windies in a three-match series. The Indian team had a photo-shoot on Tuesday, where spin duo Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav flaunted the new Team India ODI jersey. In a post from the BCCI, you can see the spin duo donning the new jersey. While the jersey looked blue and bight, some fans did not like the fact that the ‘Dream11’ logo was ahead of the country name – India.

BCCI posted the pictures and captioned it as: “Don’t we just love this duo!”

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Please write Blue Dream 11 instead of Red Dream 11 on Test Jersey. Like India was written out of the blue in the final of the WTC. Dream 11 written in red looks very dirty. The wrting in white in ODI is looking good. But change from red to blue on the test jersey. — बाबुल (@BabulVikash) July 26, 2023

This is the worst jersey ever. Oppo was so cool then. — ! (@_no_user__name) July 25, 2023

Upar me Dream11, Niche me INDIA — (@Aryan_mishra_14) July 25, 2023

Aisa nhi ho skta tha kya ki dream 11 neeche likha ho aur India uske upar ya phle likha ho — Akhil Bhatt (@bhatt_akhil08) July 26, 2023

Dream11 is biggerthan INDIA 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️😂 — SreenuNTR (@Itssreenu9) July 26, 2023

Meanwhile, West Indies have recalled star batter Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowler Oshane Thomas for their upcoming three match ODI series against India, which starts on July 27 at Kensington Oval.

Without a doubt, India would start overwhelming favourites in the ODIs. It will also be a good opportunity for India to test their bench strength and get the house in order ahead of the ODI World Cup.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

