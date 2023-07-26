Top Recommended Stories

Yuzvendra Chahal-Kuldeep Yadav Flaunt New Team India ODI Jersey Ahead of Windies Series

While the jersey looked blue and bight, some fans did not like the fact that the 'Dream11' logo was ahead of the country name - India.

Updated: July 26, 2023 8:00 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Kulcha (Image: BCCI)

Barbados: Now that the Test series is over, the focus will shift to white-ball cricket where India will take on hosts Windies in a three-match series. The Indian team had a photo-shoot on Tuesday, where spin duo Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav flaunted the new Team India ODI jersey. In a post from the BCCI, you can see the spin duo donning the new jersey. While the jersey looked blue and bight, some fans did not like the fact that the ‘Dream11’ logo was ahead of the country name – India.

BCCI posted the pictures and captioned it as: “Don’t we just love this duo!”

Here are some of the fan reactions:


Meanwhile, West Indies have recalled star batter Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowler Oshane Thomas for their upcoming three match ODI series against India, which starts on July 27 at Kensington Oval.

Without a doubt, India would start overwhelming favourites in the ODIs. It will also be a good opportunity for India to test their bench strength and get the house in order ahead of the ODI World Cup.

Without a doubt, India would start overwhelming favourites in the ODIs. It will also be a good opportunity for India to test their bench strength and get the house in order ahead of the ODI World Cup.

