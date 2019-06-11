ICC World Cup 2019: The Indian spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were back together and doing what they probably do not like. The two wrist-spinners had a fielding session in the UK ahead of the clash with New Zealand. It was not a regular fielding session as they were asked to throw with their non-bowling arm and hit the stumps direct. The fielding coach finally had his hand in his head as he lost hope in between and felt they would have to be out there throughout the day as the spin twins were not doing a good job. It was not easy for either of them, but eventually, after a long time, Yuzvendra Chahal pipped Kuldeep Yadav.

Here is the video:

WATCH: @imkuldeep18 & @yuzi_chahal on to some target practice with their non bowling arm. How did they fair? Who won the challenge 😄👌 Find out here – by @RajalArora Full Video ➡️➡️ https://t.co/sk7wcpNCaS pic.twitter.com/l7hhOLNAE4 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 11, 2019

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets in the first game against South Africa and both of them have bowled exceedingly well in the two matches they have played so far.

India beat Australia by 36 runs and the legend of Dhawan in ICC tournaments continued to grow as his stylish 117 formed the cornerstone of a fantastic batting display that powered India to 352 for five. In reply, Australia were bowled out for 316 at the Oval. “Top win for us after losing that series in India. We had a point to prove. We just came with intent,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“The opening stand was outstanding. Hardik, me, MS, it was a flat wicket, but we were very professional that’s always pleasing as a captain. You can’t take things for granted just because you have 350 on the board.”