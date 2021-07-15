New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in which they are playing Charades and guessing the other Indian team players. Yadav was seen acting whereas Chahal was doing the guesswork.Also Read - SL vs IND 2021 | I Think Sanju Samson Will be Preferred Ahead of Ishan Kishan: Mohammad Kaif

Chahal was able to get all four answers right. First Kuldeep acted for Ishant Sharma as he gave a hint that the player is lanky and Chahal was able to get that right. Then Kuldeep tried to copy the styles of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant and Chahal wasted no time in guessing the answers. Also Read - India Will Regroup With New Energy For Next WTC Cycle: Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are expected to return to action in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka after a long time. Yadav and Chahal had played together a long time back and one of them was always excluded after Ravindra Jadeja made a roaring comeback into a limited-overs format. Also Read - Rohit Sharma And KL Rahul Are Currently Ahead of Shikhar Dhawan: Ajit Agarkar on Left-Hander's Chances For T20 World Cup 2021

As Jadeja is currently with the Test team on the tour of England, Kul-Cha is expected to play together. Meanwhile, Chahal and Kuldeep had done a fine job together as they were providing the crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs. However, as both of them could not contribute with the bat while batting in the lower order, India decided to back in-form Jadeja.

Furthermore, both the spinners have seen an incredible dip in form, which has played a huge part in their ouster from the team.

Fun guaranteed when “Kul-Cha” are in one frame 😁 🎥 Who is excited to watch this duo in action in the #SLvIND series? #TeamIndia 🇮🇳@imkuldeep18 | @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/pkpRPn9JfV — BCCI (@BCCI) July 15, 2021

No update on Rishabh Pant & you come up with this nonsense. 👏👏👏 — Abhi Jeet (@abhi_nufc) July 15, 2021

