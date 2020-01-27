Kiwi opener Martin Guptill was heard using a Hindi cuss word on air after on Sunday after India beat New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland by seven wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. Chahal was elated as the post-match presentation was about to get underway.

The leg-spinner took the mic from Star Sports presenter Jatin Sapru and went up to Guptill, who was having a chat with India opener Rohit Sharma, looking for a reaction. When Chahal greeted Guptill, the Kiwi opener used a cuss word in Hindi (in a friendly manner) to greet him. The video of this hilarious interaction was also posted on social media. Take a look.

After having heard what Guptill said, Sharma was seen breaking into a chuckle. The wrist-spinner then asked Martin a question in Hindi who then requested the leg-spinner to repeat the question in English.

Here is how Guptill became a hit on social media with his Hindi cuss word:

Is it true that #MartinGuptill has been appointed new Head of BJP IT Cell with immediate effect ? pic.twitter.com/Kz71IkHYjP — Vinay Kumar Dokania🇮🇳 | विनय कुमार डोकानिया (@VinayDokania) January 27, 2020

**Martin guptill:- kya be g@@ndu **chahal:- Abby saale pic.twitter.com/eXPexxwClK — Goru Kamboj (@GoruKamboj6) January 27, 2020

Martin Guptill after saying

‘Kya be Ga*du” To chahal pic.twitter.com/CuZrG61Si4 — arpit rajput🇮🇳 (@arpit_razput_04) January 27, 2020

People : OMG Martin Guptill says ” Gandu ” on Live TV Virat Kohli : pic.twitter.com/Z7ESAwDzb0 — Vikas Singh Chaudhary (@Vikascasm) January 27, 2020

Kane Williamson after listening Martin Guptill saying “Kya Be Gandu” pic.twitter.com/XKr5VoFFt1 — Shubham Das (@TheAdultMindset) January 27, 2020

Meanwhile, India won both the T20Is that was played at Eden Park in Auckland. In the first match, India gunned down a 204-run target with an over to spare. India overhauled New Zealand’s challenging total with ease as KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer scored fine half-centuries to give India a 1-0 lead.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli anchored the innings in the middle overs with a 32-ball 45, allowing the other batsmen to flourish from the other end.

In the second match, Indian bowlers took centre stage as some fine bowling helped them restrict the hosts to 132 for five. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer again got the job done for India in the chase after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had been dismissed early.

While Rahul (57 not out off 50 balls) scored his second consecutive fifty of the series, and 11th overall of his T20I career, Iyer fell six runs short of his half-century.