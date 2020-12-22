India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal married fiancee Dhanashree Verma on Tuesday. Chahal – who has just returned from Australia – took to social media to share the piece of news with his fans in the evening. The picture has instantly gone viral. Also Read - Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma Are Married Couple Now, Newly-wed Shares First Wedding Pictures

"22.12.20 We started at "Once Upon A Time" and found "Our Happily Ever After," coz' finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond," Chahal wrote on Twitter. Along with the caption, he shared a picture from the marriage.

Chahal played an important part in Australia, where he as a concussion sub – he became the first cricketer to bag a man of the match award.

Chahal and Dhanashree made the big announcement that they are seeing each other just ahead of the 124th season of the Indian Premier League that took place in UAE.