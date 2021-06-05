Over the years Yuzvendra Chahal had emerged as one of the most consistent wicket-taking spinners in IPL. Chahal, who plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, is Virat Kohli’s go-to man when in a tricky situation, and on most occasions, the leg-spinner comes up with the goods. During a recent interaction with CricTracker, Chahal was asked which was the team he would like to play for if not RCB. Also Read - London Weather Forecast For 5th June, Saturday: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 at Lords Today

The wily leggie did not have any hesitation as he said it would be Chennai Super Kings. That was on the cards, considering he has played much of his cricket under the guidance of MS Dhoni from behind the stumps.

Chahal has played 106 IPL games and picked up 125 wickets at an average of 23.30. He also has a decent economy rate of 7.70. The Haryana-born bowler was first picked up by the Mumbai Indians franchise back in 2011. But he had to wait a couple of seasons before making his debut in 2013. In 2014, he was brought onboard by RCB and has been a part of the side since.

Currently, Chahal is not part of India’s tour of England. The white-ball specialist could be seen next during India’s tour of Sri Lanka. India is set to send a second-string side to Sri Lanka for the limited-overs series in July.

In the now-suspended IPL, Chahal picked up four wickets in seven matches. He has not been at his best this season and that means his chances of making the T20 World Cup squad are in question with the emergence of spinners like Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, and Rahul Chahar.

With 31 matches still remaining in IPL, the matches could be held in UAE later this year.