Home

Sports

Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up On Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) IPL Trophy Drought

Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up On Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) IPL Trophy Drought

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up about his frustration when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) didn't retain him ahead of the 2022 IPL mega auction, saying that he felt really bad as there was no phone call and no communication from the management despite playing for the franchise for eight years.

Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up On Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) IPL Trophy Drought. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi, July 16: India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up about his frustration when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) didn’t retain him ahead of the 2022 IPL mega auction, saying that he felt really bad as there was no phone call and no communication from the management despite playing for the franchise for eight years and he even opened up on why RCB cannot win an IPL trophy.

Trending Now

Chahal was one of the integral parts of the RCB since the 2014 edition, and had represented the franchise in 114 matches. He made his mark with impressive performances at one of the toughest stadiums for bowlers in the IPL — the M Chinnaswamy — where smaller boundaries usually make it tougher for the bowling side to restrict the batters.

You may like to read

The lanky spinner was asked a straight forward question by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia about RCB’s failure over the years in the IPL.

”That’s a good question. Even I don’t know. I have also been searching for an answer for the last 8 years”, Chahal said on TRS Clips podcast.

”I think, 2016 was our best chance. We had Gayle, KL (Rahul) and we reached the final. It makes me sad, that we fought hard but couldn’t cross the final hurdle”, he added.

RCB released their star spinner ahead of the 2022 IPL mega auction and didn’t buy him back.

“Definitely, I felt very sad. My journey started with RCB. I spent eight years with them. RCB gave me a chance, and I got an India cap because of them. From the very first match, Virat bhaiya showed me trust. So, it felt bad, because it almost feels family when you spend 8 years at a team,” said.

“A lot of rumours came in, like I asked for a huge amount of money. I clarified at the time that there wasn’t anything like that. I know what I deserve. What I felt really bad about was there was no phone call, no communication. At least have a talk.

”I had played 114 matches for them. In the auction, they promised me that they will go all-out for me. I said, fine. When I wasn’t picked there, I was very angry. I gave them 8 years. Chinnaswamy was my favourite ground. I didn’t talk to RCB coaches. The first match I played against them, I didn’t talk to anyone,” he added.

The 32-year old Chahal with 187 wickets is the leading IPL wicket taker and admitted that the move to Rajasthan Royals improved him as a bowler as he started bowling in the death overs.

“I realise the auction is a very unpredictable place. So, I made peace with the fact that whatever happens, happens for good. At RR, I started bowling at death. Often, my quota would be completed before 16 overs in RCB. So, I think I grew as a cricketer in RR as well. So, whatever happened, happened for good,” said Chahal.

(With Inputs From IANS)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES