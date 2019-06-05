ICC World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal was in top form in India’s World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa. He was brought into the attack late in the 20th over. He was in business straightaway as he picked the crucial wicket of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis with the first ball of his second over. The Proteas skipper was predominantly playing a sweep, the ball was full, he missed it and was bowled. Soon after that wicket, he picked up another wicket of Rassie van der Dussen. Chahal bowled both the batsmen.

Meanwhile, South Africa have brought in Hashim Amla and Tabraiz Shamsi whereas India has left out Mohammad Shami, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dinesh Karthik from their squad for this match.

After the toss, Faf du Plessis said: We are having a bat. It is mostly because of the makeup of the side against two spinners, that’s the best option. Amla is back for this game. Morris is still playing, and we’re bringing in an extra spinner. We didn’t have the ideal start, but we need to keep going. We need to win six games to get to the semis, we have seven games left.

Virat Kohli said: The crowd support will be massive for us. Lots of people who live here and lots who are traveling here. For us, it’s about keeping composure, remembering why we got the results in the last two years and continuing the same way. Bhuvi, Bumrah, Kuldeep, and Chahal are all playing. When these guys and Hardik are playing along with Jadhav, we are always a strong bowling attack. I’m very excited, after so much cricket in the last two years. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy.