India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who was not a part of the recently concluded series against Bangladesh, took a cheeky jibe at opener Rohit Sharma. Chahal, who is usually seen conducting an interview with the stars of the day on ‘Chahal TV’ was not there and Rohit took his place instead.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video after India’s convincing win over Bangladesh in the Pink-ball Test, where Sharma was interviewing India pacers, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

“Good job by New anchor Rohitaa Sharamaaaa @ImRo45 keep it up youngster”, tweeted the wrist-spinner who is a pivotal member in India’s limited-overs set-up.

Good job by New anchor Rohitaa Sharamaaaa 🤪 @ImRo45 keep it up youngster 🙈 @BCCI https://t.co/egl4A4h512 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) November 25, 2019

During the interview, Sharma said ‘it was a historic match for us’, before asking pacers Umesh and Ishant about what they felt about the game under lights and with the pink ball.

“My grip was different earlier so one or two balls will swing while a couple of them would either get deflected from the legs or run down the leg side for boundaries as byes, so it was difficult to control in this grip,” said Umesh.

“So I spoke to my coaches and also while discussing within ourselves, I felt when I hold the ball properly, I have more control and chances of moving the ball. So my outswinger became consistent and I could also throw in a few inswingers after making that change.”

Ishant, on the other hand, said he tried various angles and even came round the wicket to left-handers which worked in his favour as he picked up nine wickets in the match and bagged the player of the match and series.