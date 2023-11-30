Home

Yuzvendra Chahal Reacts After BCCI Names Leg-Spinner In India’s ODI Squad Against South Africa – Check Viral Post

Yuzvendra Chahal was overlooked by the BCCI in Asia Cup, ODI World Cup and the ongoing T20I series against Australia at home.

Yuzvendra Chahal last played for India against West Indies earlier this year. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: After a series of cryptic posts in the last few months, Yuzvendra Chahal once again took to social media to express his happiness following his selection in India’s ODI squad for the South Africa tour on Thursday. The BCCI has announced all three squads for the South Africa tour that is starting next month. India will play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is against South Africa in an away series.

Reacting to his selection, Chahal took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote “Here we go AGAIN!”

Here we go AGAIN! 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/x4l3Yk91Ee — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) November 30, 2023

Notably, Chahal is making a return to the India fold after a gap of three months during which he was not picked for the Asia Cup, ODI World Cup and the ongoing T20I series against Australia. His last game for the national team was in West Indies in August.

Meanwhile, the BCCI rested skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the ODI and T20I series against South Africa but named them for a two-match Test series. In Rohit’s absence, Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead in T20Is while KL Rahul has been entrusted with the ODI captaincy duties. The 50-over format will also see the return of Sanju Samson.

The tour will begin with the three-match T20I affair on December 10 at the Kingsmead Stadium. The second T20I will be played on December 12 at the St George’s Oval. The 20-over format will conclude on December 14 at the Wanderers Stadium.

The 50-over clash will kick off on December 17 at the Wanderers Stadium. The second and final ODI will be played on December 19 and December 21 respectively.

India’s squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

