IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal continues to have a great season as he became the first bowler in IPL 2022 to claim a hattrick against a strong Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting line-up. Opting to bowl first Royals showed their batting prowess once again as Jos Buttler smashed yet another hundred to take their team to a mammoth total of 217 for 5 in 20 overs.

KKR in response were at par with the scoring after losing Sunil Narine early in the innings, who was also playing his 150th match for KKR. KKR captain Shreyas Iyer played an absolute blinder 85 (51) to keep his side in the run-chase but Chahal had other ideas.

With 40 required of 4 overs, KKR would have fancied their chances to win the game but the 31-year-old first got rid of Venkatesh Iyer (stumped) in the very first ball of his final over.

A couple of balls later, the leg-spinner got rid of the danger man Iyer (KKR captain) trapped in front of his stumps in the third ball of the over which was followed by the wicket of Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins to complete the hattrick, ending with four wickets in a matter of seven balls to change the course of the match.

This was Chahal’s first-ever hattrick in IPL and he returned with figures of 5 for 40 as RR went on to beat KKR by 7 runs. Chahal was adjudged the man of the match as well for his brilliant display with the ball.