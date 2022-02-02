Mumbai: India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has played a lot of cricket under the leadership of MS Dhoni. During a recent conversation with senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Chahal revealed what Dhoni had told him during his most expensive spell. Chahal conceded 64 runs in his four overs without a wicket at Centurion in 2018. South African cricketer Heinrick Klaasen took a liking to Chahal, who did not have answers.Also Read - IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Would Like to Take Virat Kohli's Aggression, MS Dhoni's Composed Nature, Rohit Sharma's Freedom to Express Qualities as Captain

While Chahal panicked, Dhoni did not. Chahal revealed when all this was happening Dhoni asked him not to overthink and focus on finishing his four overs. During Ashwin's "DRS with Ash" on YouTube, Chahal said: Mahi bhai had told me to come around the wicket. I did that and he hit me for a six over the biggest boundary at mid-wicket. Then Mahi bhai came to me and I said, 'Yes Mahi bhai, ab kya karna hai? He said 'Kuch nahi, mai to waisehi aagaya tere paas. I know it's not your day, you are trying but it isn't happening. Zyada sochna nahi, apne chaar ka quota khatam kar aur chill kar."