India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has always impressed fans – not just with his on-field performances, but with his antics off-the-field as well. On Saturday, a day after India’s second Super Over win over New Zealand, the leggie teamed with middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer and made a TikTok video.
In the video, there were two other members giving them company in the background – while one was donning the Indian jersey with his face covered with a cap, the other was all-rounder Shivam Dube, who was in his casual clothes.
It was a fun video, fans were confused over the person who covered his face with a cap. Most felt it was India opener Rohit Sharma.
The video was posted by Chahal and was captioned as, “Off-field performance on point.” Here is the video:
Here is how fans reacted to the mystery man in the video:
We would like to know from you who you feel is the mystery man covering his face with the cap.
Meanwhile, India has taken a 4-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series. With a game still to be played, they would like to make it 5-0, that is something India skipper Virat Kohli has said.
The final T20I will be played on Sunday at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.