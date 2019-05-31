ICC World Cup 2019: Is Yuzvendra Chahal a rugby fan? Ahead of a paintball session, Chahal was spotted getting ready in a very strange fashion, something that may remind you of the Haka dance. The haka is a ceremonial dance or challenge in Maori culture. So, what was Chahal thinking? Whatever it be, he provided a lot of fun for his fans on social media with a six-second video where he is probably trying to ape the Kiwi rugby stars. Fans took to Twitter to troll Chahal in a loving and humorous way. Chahal is no stranger to providing entertainment, be it poking fun at Rohit or Virat. Chahal seems to have become a very popular figure in the Indian dressing-room.
Here is the video posted by Chahal where he is wearing a mask along with a camouflage outfit, usually worn by army men.
In the video, there are people who are chanting, ‘Haka, Haka’.
Here is how Chahal got hilariously trolled for his act.
Chahal would be playing a pivotal role for Team India in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 and will be expected to form a formidable combination with fellow left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Chahal will be licking his lips in anticipation of another quality show against Australia against whom he enjoyed massive success in recent times. Virat Kohli-led Team India would be playing their first match against South Africa on June 5.