ICC World Cup 2019: Is Yuzvendra Chahal a rugby fan? Ahead of a paintball session, Chahal was spotted getting ready in a very strange fashion, something that may remind you of the Haka dance. The haka is a ceremonial dance or challenge in Maori culture. So, what was Chahal thinking? Whatever it be, he provided a lot of fun for his fans on social media with a six-second video where he is probably trying to ape the Kiwi rugby stars. Fans took to Twitter to troll Chahal in a loving and humorous way. Chahal is no stranger to providing entertainment, be it poking fun at Rohit or Virat. Chahal seems to have become a very popular figure in the Indian dressing-room.

Here is the video posted by Chahal where he is wearing a mask along with a camouflage outfit, usually worn by army men.

Fun and play in the woods today with #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/YbRSsBX8FP — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 31, 2019

In the video, there are people who are chanting, ‘Haka, Haka’.

Here is how Chahal got hilariously trolled for his act.

Chahal would be playing a pivotal role for Team India in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 and will be expected to form a formidable combination with fellow left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Chahal will be licking his lips in anticipation of another quality show against Australia against whom he enjoyed massive success in recent times. Virat Kohli-led Team India would be playing their first match against South Africa on June 5.