Yuzvendra Chahal’s Cryptic Social Media Post Goes Viral After Scalping 6 Wickets In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Yuzi Chahal's six-for might just help him to stay visible on the selectorial radar.

Chahal pose with the match ball after scalping 6 wickets. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: Star India spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal’s cryptic social media post has gone viral on the social media space after the Rajasthan Royals man took 6 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy representing Haryana against Uttarakhand. Haryana won the match by 6 wickets.

Chahal earlier missed out two opportunities of playing the ICC World Cup 2023 as well as the ongoing T20I series against Australia.

After scalping the 6-for, he took to social media and posted a quote along with his picture. The quote read, ‘To hold it together when everyone else thinks otherwise, that’s the true strength of a warrior”.

The quote clearly signifies proving the critics wrong around someone. Who is Chahal indicating to here ? Who is ‘everyone’ here ? Well, we can only speculate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

The 33-year-old’s six-wicket haul (10-2-26-6) saw Haryana bundling out Uttarakhand for 207 in their Group C match, and along the way Chahal also completed 200 List A wickets.

It might just help him to stay visible on the selectorial radar.

For Uttarakhand, wicketkeeper batter Aditya Tare made 67 while opener Kunal Chandela chipped in with 47 as Chahal ran through the rest of the order.

The chase was pretty non-frilled as openers Yuvraj Singh (68) and Ankit Kumar (49) gave them a sound platform, while captain Ashok Maneria contributed an unbeaten 44.

Chahal who was also not part of the Asia Cup 2023 squad and last played for the Men in Blue during the T20I series against the West Indies. He took 5 wickets out of 5 matches as India went onto lose the series 3-2.

