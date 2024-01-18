Home

Yuzvendra Chahal’s India T20I Career Over? Ravi Bishnoi’s Rapid Rise Pushes Veteran Spinner Far From Comeback

Leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is, Yuzvendra Chahal last played for the Men in Blue in the shortest format in August 2023 against West Indies.

Ravi Bishnoi celebrates after taking a wicket in the Super Over against Afghanistan. (Image: BCCI)

Bengaluru: Ravi Bishnoi proved why he is the best T20I bowler in the world as his magical three balls under pressure did the trick for India in the second Super Over against Afghanistan in the third T20I on Wednesday. With the whole Chinnaswamy shouting Bishnoi’s name, the leg-spinner kept his calm and composure to struck twice in three balls to help go home with 3-0 scoreline. Bishnoi’s recent T20I rise in the last eight months has been nothing short of extraordinary and probably pushed veteran Yuzvendra Chahal far from making a T20I comeback for the national team.

Obviously, it will be unfair to judge both Bishnoi and Chahal in terms of their experience, but the BCCI’s continuous backing for Bishnoi clearly shows the Indian team management has started looking beyond Chahal, India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is. Bishnoi has delivered too.

While Chahal was overlooked for the T20I series against Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan; Bishnoi made all three squads. Bishnoi was even adjudged the Player of the Series against the Aussies for taking nine wickets in five games. For the unknown, Chahal’s last T20I was against West Indies in August 2023.

Bishnoi Ahead Of Chahal In 2023

Statistically, the 23-year-old Bishnoi took 18 wickets in 11 T20Is in 2023 as compared to Chahal’s nine in same number of matches. To add more to that, the slowness of the pitches in West Indies and USA fror the T20 World Cup 2024 will aid Bishnoi more than Chahal. While Bishnoi likes to fox the batters through his googlies, Chahal tries to tempt the opposition from wide of off-stump.

“I knew it wouldn’t be easy for them if I bowl back of the length ball, it would be tough to smash on the back-foot. It gives a lot of pleasure to defend during the super overs. I’m happy with the way the ball is leaving my hand. My only thought is to ensure that the batter doesn’t get himself used to only one type of delivery, I’ve worked on my leg-spin in the nets and at the domestic levels,” Bishnoi said after India won the third T20I in second Super Over.

While Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are certain to take the flight to USA and West Indies, Bishnoi’s recent records keep him on track to take the flight too. However, the upcoming IPL 2024 will be the last platform for the Indians to showcase their skills before the 15-member squad is announced.

