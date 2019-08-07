India vs West Indies: Chahal TV’s regular host Yuzvendra Chahal was not a part of the Indian T20I set up for the West Indies tour and hence Rohit Sharma took the opportunity to replace the leggie as hitman interviewed Rishabh Pant. Rohit interviewed Pant after his match-winning 65* off 42 balls. It is a segment that is generally conducted by Chahal, but the leggie made his presence felt by reacting to the video. Chahal was cheeky about the episode as his response was, “Missing me”.

Here is the interview we are talking about:

And here is Chahal’s response.

Pant faced the heat after his consecutive failures, but he came good when the team needed him the most.

“It felt good. I believe in my process, yes I was not able to score runs in the first two matches, but today everything fell in place. I had a good partnership with Virat Bhai, we had a gameplan of batting for long period and then accelerating in the later overs,” Pant told Sharma.

“Sometimes I get frustrated, I assess what went wrong. Every time you cannot make the right decisions, I believe in my basics and my ability. Sometimes I feel pressure, sometimes I enjoy, but when you know the team backs you, you obviously feel good,” Pant added.

India and West Indies next lock horns in the first ODI on August 8 at Guyana.