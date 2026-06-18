‘Z’ announces landmark decision, Zee5 subscription revenue will help build Indian football

ZEEL has announced that 15% of Zee 5's football related subscription revenues will be donated to grassroot system of Indian football in order to nurture the future stars

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Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/z-announce-landmark-decision-zee5-subscription-revenue-will-help-build-indian-football-8450236/ Copy

ZEEL takes a massive step forward to empower Indian football

In a latest development, official broadcasters of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, has taken a massive step forward to empower and contribute for the growth of Indian football’s ecosystem. This comes after ZEEL acquired the broadcasting rights of FIFA tournaments until 2034.

As part of their latest venture, ZEEL has announced that each and every viewer will get a chance to play their part in the upliftment of future Indian footballers. Given the fact that the sport has such a massive following and potential to grow in India, the company will do everything in its reach to empower the next generation.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico, South Korea eye top position in Group A

In a latest directive, ZEEL has announced that 15% of Zee 5’s football related subscription revenues will be donated to grassroot system of Indian football in order to nurture the future stars. The company recognizes that India has a massive untapped reserve in football and that’s why they are doing their bit.

While speaking on this latest initiative, ZEEL’s Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka stated that the company is committed to build a sustainable and conducive environment to nurture the sport in a holistic manner.

Goenka also appealed to the football viewers in India to invest in the dreams of countless young Indian footballers who dream to represent the nation at the biggest stages.

“India has a large, untapped reserve of football talent that harbors immense potential to compete at a global stage. As a responsible industry stakeholder and the home of football in India, it is our commitment to build a sustainable and conducive environment that nurtures the development of football in a holistic manner.

Through this initiative, we are enabling our football viewers to invest in the dreams of countless young Indians who aspire to play the beautiful game at a global stage. Our efforts aim to blend passion with opportunity and translate engagement into impact. With this initiative, we envision India firmly on the global football map, led by our future generation”, ZEEL CEO Punit Goenka affirmed.

ZEEL are also of the view that their contribution will help the Indian football team to participate in the Men’s and Women’s FIFA World Cup by 2034.