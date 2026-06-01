‘Z’ becomes exclusive partner of FIFA in India, set to broadcast World Cup 2026, Women’s World Cup 2027 and World Cup 2027

Zee media enterprises has struck a deal with the apex governing body of world football, FIFA, to broadcast all of their competitions, including the 2026 World Cup, until 2034. Here is all you need to know

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FIFA Men's and Women's World Cup trophies. (Credits: FIFA/X)

In a massive development, Zee Entertainment Enterprises have acquired the broadcasting rights of the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 all across India. The deal between Zee Entertainment and the Federation Internationale de Football Association, the apex governing body of world football, will cover both men’s and women’s senior competitions until 2034. Indian fans can breathe freely now as world football now has a new home in India.

A major talking point, especially in India, in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been about the possible broadcasters. Many names were thrown into the fray but Zee has cashed into what looks like a massive jackpot for them and the fans. The showpiece event, featuring 48 teams for the very first time, will be co-hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada kicks-off from June 12 onwards.

39 global football tournaments under one umbrella

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has bought exclusive media rights for a total 39 global football events over an 8-year period from 2026 to 2034, starting from the upcoming summer spectacle at the North Americas.

This extensive deal includes popular global tournaments such as the Men’s World Cups in 2026 and 2030 as well as the Women’s World Cup in 2027. Zee has also launched television channel Unite8 Sports which will broadcast these events live along with the company’s digital platform – Zee 5.

The partnership aims to capitalize on India’s passionate young and old football fans. Commenting on the strategic partnership, Punit Goenka, CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “We are excited to bring one of the world’s biggest sporting spectacles to Indian audiences. Football cuts across regions and demographics, and the investments in garnering the media rights and launching dedicated sports channels, reflect our clear belief in its long-term potential.”

How many FIFA tournaments will Zee Entertainment Enterprises broadcast?

FIFA Men’s U-17 World Cup (2026-2034), FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup (2026-2034), FIFA U-20 Men’s World Cup (2027, 2029, 2031 and 2033), FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup (2026, 2028, 2030, 2032 and 2034), FIFA Futsal Men’s World Cup (2028 and 2032), FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup (2029 and 2033), FIFA Women’s World Cup (2027) and FIFA Intercontinental Cup (2026-2030), in addition to the FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA World Cup 2030.

When will the 2026 FIFA World Cup start?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup starts from June 12th onwards with a clash between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa at the rebuilt Estadio Azteca.