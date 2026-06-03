Z’s Unite8 Sports channels go LIVE across more than 500 cable and distribution platforms

Unite8 Sports are exclusive broadcast partners of FIFA World Cup 2026 in India and have now gone live with 4 channels on Tuesday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/z-unite8-sports-channels-go-live-across-more-than-500-cable-and-distribution-platforms-8434607/ Copy

Unite8 Sports channels will telecast FIFA World Cup 2026 exclusively in India. (Source: X)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to kick off on June 12 and in what will be good news for the fans, world’s leading content and technology powerhouse – Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (‘Z’) – have gone live with their bouquet of four Sports channels, Unite8 sports. The four channels – Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD – have now gone live with the requisite permissions from Ministry of Information & Broadcasting coming through.

Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD,Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD are available across 500+ leading cable and distribution platforms including Dish TV, Tata Play, Airtel, Sun Direct, Siti Networks, Indian Cable Net Company Ltd., Hinduja Global, Fastway, Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Ltd., Kerala Communicators Cable Ltd., Thamizhaga Cable TV Communications, V K Digital, UCN Cable Network, Take One, Sri Sai Cable, Kal Cable, Digiana, Bhimavaram and Axom among others, presenting the best of sporting action across football, cricket, kabaddi, badminton, wrestling, boxing, combat sports and much more.

Speaking on the new sports channels, Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer – Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “With Unite8 Sports, we have built a curated, multi-sport o;ering that reflects the evolving preferences of Indian audiences, and creates a scalable platform that can match the increasing demand for high-quality, accessible live sports action across the country. Our focus is on ensuring seamless access for viewers, supported by strong partnerships across the distribution ecosystem. We are geared up to present the upcoming FIFA events across our channels, and we remain well-positioned to deliver a compelling viewing experience to fans across the Nation.”

Also Read | ‘Z’ becomes exclusive partner of FIFA in India, set to broadcast World Cup 2026, Women’s World Cup 2027 and World Cup 2027

Unite8 Sports channels aim to bring diverse sporting experiences under one unified platform for audiences across India. The channels will exclusively broadcast upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, beginning on midnight of June 11, 2026.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has bought exclusive media rights for a total 39 global football events over an 8-year period from 2026 to 2034, starting from the upcoming summer spectacle at the North Americas. This extensive deal includes popular global tournaments such as the Men’s World Cups in 2026 and 2030 as well as the Women’s World Cup in 2027.