ZA vs SKA Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Zagreb Assassins will lock horns against Skanderborg for match six of the ongoing European Cricket League T10 which is scheduled to be played at Cartama Oval, Cartama at 3.30 PM IST. Here is the European Cricket League T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ZA vs SKA Dream11 Team Prediction, ZA vs SKA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ZA vs SKA Playing 11s European Cricket League T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Zagreb Assassins vs Skanderborg, Fantasy Playing Tips – European Cricket League T10. ZA vs SKA Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Zagreb Assassins vs Skanderborg, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 3.30 PM IST February 27, Tuesday.

TOSS – The European Cricket League T10 match toss between Zagreb Assassins and Skanderborg will take place at 3 PM IST

Time – 3.30 PM IST, February 27 Tuesday.

Venue: Cartama Oval.

ZA vs SKA Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Jawahar Danikula, Sushant Rana, Nicolaj Damgaard, Yogesh Belage, Jared Newton and Arun Sathian

Batters: Hariprasad Satheedevi and Shangeev Thanikaithasan

All-Rounder: Anders Bulow

Bowlers: Vedran Zanko and Amal Krishna

Captain: Anders Bulow

Vice-Captain: Jared Newton

Squads

Skanderborg: Aftab Ahmed, Kamran Mahmood, Michael Pedersen, Rizwan Mahmood, Omar Hayat, Taranjit Bharaj, Nicolaj Damgaard, Anders Bulow, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Adeel Amjad, Aqeel Amjad, Christian Peck, Joraij Habib and Shaban Mahmood

Zagreb Assassins: Vedran Zanko, Jared Newton, Naseem Khan, Abhishek Awasthi, Petar Bosnjak, Yogesh Belage, Amal Krishna, Hariprasad Satheedevi, Jawahar Danikula, Sushant Rana, Alen Magdalenic, Nigel Vincent, Rashid Hashmi and Arun Sathian.

