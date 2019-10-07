Rated as one of the finest seam bowlers India have ever produced, Zaheer Khan was a name who ruled the hearts of every cricket lover around the world during his illustrious 14-year-long career. From making his international debut under Sourav Ganguly, Zaheer successfully spearheaded India’s pace attack in all formats and guided the team to many memorable wins. He was a key member of India’s historic 2011 World Cup triumph as he scalped 21 wickets in the tournament, joint-highest along with Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi.

On Monday, wishes poured in from all corners of the cricketing world as Zaheer turned 41. For a country obsessed with its batting stalwarts and larger-than-life spin bowlers, Zaheer’s pace and ability to bowl Yorkers at will impressed. He proved himself as the true leader of the pack and helped the youngsters to pick up a skill or two from his wide knowledge base.

From former cricketers like VVS Laxman to Mohammad Kaif, to current stars including Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma – a hots of stars wished the legendary left-arm pacer on his special day.

Zaheer played 92 Test matches for India, in which he scalped 311 wickets with the best figures of 7/87. He also featured in 200 ODIs and picked up 282 wickets in them.

Happy birthday @ImZaheer 🎂 Have a fantastic year ahead .. 😄 pic.twitter.com/skY5BjSMpG — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 7, 2019

Happy Birthday to one of India’s finest pacers @ImZaheer

Thankyou for the all the tips and learnings 🙏🏻💯 pic.twitter.com/kQmwVUg6sS — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) October 7, 2019

At the very start of my career, Zak pa told me something that has been with me till date. He said, ‘Fast bowling is 70 per cent fitness and 30 per cent skills’. I have lived by those words right through my career and even today!

Happy birthday mentor! God bless you! @ImZaheer pic.twitter.com/62zeg8TPh2 — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) October 7, 2019

Happy Birthday ⁦@ImZaheer⁩ Wishing you a wonderful day and the most amazing year Zak🤗 pic.twitter.com/6yloKGRxpT — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 7, 2019

Happy birthday Zak Bhai! Have a fabulous year ahead with loads of happiness and good luck. 🎉 @ImZaheer — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 7, 2019

Many more happy returns of the day @ImZaheer bhai.

Have a rocking year ahead pic.twitter.com/Qarhk7vYTO — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 7, 2019

Happy birthday @ImZaheer have a great day buddy and thanks for all the memories! — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) October 7, 2019



The Shrirampur-born pacer made his ODI debut for India in against Kenya during the ICC Knockout trophy in 2000 (October). He made his Test debut a month later against Bangladesh.

Zaheer is also India’s joint leading wicket-taker in ICC World Cup tournaments along with Javagal Srinath. He picked up 44 scalps in the three editions of WC – 2003, 2007 and 2011.