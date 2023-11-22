Zaheer Khan Heaps High Praise For Pat Cummins ‘The Leader’ After Australia’s Golden Run In 2023

Home

Pat Cummins led Australia to triumphs in World Test Championships, The Ashes, and ODI World Cup, all in 2023.

Australian captain Pat Cummins celebrates after winning ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: Former India pacer Zaheer Khan heaped high praise for Australian Pat Cummins the captain, after the latter led his team from the front en route to the ODI World Cup 2023 trophy. Cummins became the fifth Australian captain to lift the World Cup when they defeated India by six wickets on Sunday in Ahmedabad. Taking over after Aaron Finch retired from the game, Cummins has been impressive when it comes to leadership at the top level. He led the side to the World Test Championship title earlier this year followed by the Ashes, where Australia retained the urn after a 2-2 series draw.

“They’ve had a tournament when they haven’t been the most dominant but on the day it all came together. Pat Cummins has been outstanding, even in his bowling today, the way he’s rotated his bowlers, placed the field,” Zaheer was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz.

Interestingly, Cummins became the first bowler to lead Australia since 1956. Cummins’ leadership skills and outstanding bowling performances were pivotal to Australia’s campaign. “There were superb spells and with Hazelwood contributing, suddenly everything was falling into place for them.

“From winning The Ashes, The WTC final, and now the World Cup it’s very special. When you are playing a team sport you know it’s about how the dressing room feels about you how they look at you, what kind of presence you have, what kind of leader you have anything that has shown in this tournament that he’s come and he’s taken some brave calls,” added Zaheer.

One of the biggest stars in India’s 2011 World Cup-winning campaign, Zaheer opined Cummins was brave in making decisions despite the high stakes. “That’s the kind of energy Pat led with today and you have to give him that credit because for a captain it’s very important to be brave, and despite the high stakes, he was not afraid of taking high risks and they paid off. It certainly going to give him a lot of courage and confidence going forward as well,” he said.

