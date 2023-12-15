Zaheer Khan Provides Massive Input For Bowlers To Stop Suryakumar Yadav, Check Deets

Home

Suryakumar Yadav was at his marauding best during India's third T20I against South Africa as he scored exact 100 in just 56 balls with seven fours and eight sixes.

Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after scoring his hundred against South Africa in 3rd T20I. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Former India pacer Zaheer Khan opined that the only way to stop Suryakumar Yadav is to get him out as early as possible. The Indian captain led from the front in the third T20I against South Africa with a 56-ball 100, propelling the Men in Blue cross the 200-run mark. In the process, the right-hander joined teammate Rohit Sharma and Australian Glenn Maxwell with four international centuries in the game’s shortest format.

Coming into bat at No.4, Suryakumar took his time initially before opening his arms along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who also scored his third fifty in T20Is. Surytakumar’s innings included seven fours and eight sixes, providing complete entertainment to the Wanderers crowd.

Zaheer, who has seen Suryakumar very closely at Mumbai Indians, stated that Suryakumar is building a reputation for himself. “He has got shot-making ability all across the ground and that makes it very difficult for bowlers.

“When you are able to hit one side of the pitch, then as a bowler you always have a chance in this format with the field restrictions,” Zaheer told Crizbuzz. “But when you have a batter like Surya, who can hit the ball to long on, midwicket, hit sixes over covers and uses the pace by opening the face of the bat nicely, it’s tough for bowlers.

“He picks his fielders, picks his spots and once he is on song and that kind of a zone, it’s never going to be easy for bowlers to execute their plans,” he stated. One of the stars in India’s 2011 World Cup triumph, Zaheer urged the bowlers to stop him when he is in full flow.

“You just going to give yourself the best chance to bowl the deliveries and get him out, that’s one way of stopping him. That’s what eventually happened,” Zaheer added. Meanwhile, Suryakumar twisted his ankle while fielding and had to be taken out of the field immediately.

While everyone felt, the injury could be a major one, Suryakumar revealed he is doing good. “I am good. I am walking, so good,” said Suryakumar, who was also adjudged the Player of the Match and Series. India will next face South Africa in the first ODI on Sunday.

