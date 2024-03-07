Home

‘Zak Crawley Would Have Been OUT’: Netizens React After Rohit Sharma Denied Sarfaraz Khan’s Request For DRS | Watch

Kuldeep Yadav is currently on fire as he picked up all three wickets in the ongoing fifth Test match at Dharamsala.

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma is known for his cool captaincy on the field. He is always seen having fun with players inside the ground and now an incident is going viral on the social sphere where Rohit denied the review and later the England opener looked to glance it and the ball ricocheted off Dhruv Jurel’s gloves and went straight into Sarfaraz’s hand, who had made the move from short leg to complete the catch.

This happened in the 26th over which was being bowled Kuldeep Yadav, who had picked up the wicket of Ollie Pope just before the lunch break. The spinner was bowling to Zak Crawley, who continued his fine form with the bat and scored another fifty.

Zak Crawley would have been OUT 🤕 Sarfaraz Khan and Shubman Gill wanted the review. But dhruv jurel was not interested #INDvsENG #RohitSharma #SarfarazKhan #INDvsENGTest Shubman Gill Siraj Bumrah pic.twitter.com/eFVJWUV6hR — Ayush 🚩 (@Superoverr) March 7, 2024

However Kuldeep Yadav picked his wicket once again after lunch while bowling the 38th over when Crawley was playing on 79 runs.

Earlier, an attacking half-century by opener Zak Crawley and his half-century partnership with Ben Duckett helped England end the first session on high, with a score of 100/2 on day one of the fifth and final Test against India at Dharamshala.

At Lunch, England was 100/2, with Crawley (61* in 71 balls, with nine fours and a six) unbeaten at the crease.

During the first ten overs, England was off to a cautious start, with Zak being the aggressor. Duckett struggled to get more boundaries and played a very unusual defensive game. England scored just 35 runs in their first ten overs.

Duckett’s sweep shot on a delivery by Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his 100th Test took England to 50-run mark in 14.2 overs.

