Zaka Ashraf Can Say Whatever he Wants: ACC’s BRUTAL Response After PCB’s Likely President Rejects Asia Cup’s Hybrid Model

Mumbai: There has already been much drama over the Asia Cup venue and the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule delay. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) does not seem too happy about either. The ‘hybrid model’ of the Asia Cup 2023, which has now been accepted by the ACC, says that the Inter-continental championship will take place in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka. While all other Asian countries have accepted the model, Zaka Ashraf, who is next in line to replace Najam Sethi as PCB President, said in a presser on Wednesday that he does not like the stand taken by his predecessor.

An ACC board member recently confirmed that there would be no change in the ‘hybrid model’ that has now been accepted by the other participating teams. He also said that Ashraf can say whatever he feels like.

“The Asia Cup model has been accepted by ACC and there would be no change. Ashraf is free to say whatever he wants,” the ACC board member said to PTI.

“All the main matches are happening outside (of Pakistan). (Teams like) Nepal and Bhutan are going to play in Pakistan – which is not fair for Pakistan. I do not know what the board has decided previously, I do not have the access to the information. I will check, whatever is doable in the shortest possible time, will do that for the betterment of Pakistan,” Zaka Ashraf said during Wednesday’s presser.

The Asia Cup is set to start just ahead of the ODI World Cup that takes place in India.

