Zagreb Sokol vs Ljubljana Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Croatia- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ZAS vs LJU at Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground: In match no. 17 and 18 of ECS T10 Croatia tournament, Zagreb Sokol will take on Ljubljana at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground on Friday. The ECS T10 Croatia ZAS vs LJU match will start at 12:30 PM IST and 2:30 PM IST – October 15. Zagreb Sokol made an impressive start to their campaign, winning 5 out of the six matches they played so far in the competition. With 10 points, Zagreb Sokol is leading the ECS Croatia 2021 points table. On the other hand, Ljubljana have won 3 out of six matches and are placed at the 3rd spot in the league table. However, they suffered a 9-wicket defeat against Sir Oliver Split in the previous encounter.Here is the ECS T10 Croatia Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ZAS vs LJU Dream11 Team Prediction, ZAS vs LJU Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, ZAS vs LJU Probable XIs ECS T10 Croatia, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Zagreb Sokol vs Ljubljana, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Croatia.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Croatia toss between Zagreb Sokol and Ljubljana will take place at 12 PM IST and 2 PM IST- October 15.

Time: 12:30 PM IST and 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground.

ZAS vs LJU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Viraj Bhammar

Batters – Aman Maheshwari, Daniel Lazarides, Shahid Arshad

All-rounders – Peter Amaan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Ayush Pandey, Aqeel Mirza

Bowlers – Suresh Shanmugam, Ullah Ahammad,Nilesh Ujawe

ZAS vs LJU Probable Playing XIs

Zagreb Sokol: Daniel Lazarides (C), Jai Thakur, Aman Maheshwari, Peter Amaan, Nils Gornall, Christopher Osborne, Ullah Ahammad, Mark Davies (wk), Wasal Kamal, Arpit Shukla, Suresh Shanmugam.

Ljubljana: Aqeel Mirza, Shoaib Siddiqui, Shahid Arshad, Waqar Khan (wk), Ayush Pandey, Awais Ikram, Nilesh Ujawe (C), Om Raj, Tomaz Pazlar, Dinesh Malta, Rizwan Zahoor.

ZAS vs LJU Squads

Zagreb Sokol: Arpit Shukla, Sohail Ahmad, Suresh Shanmugam, Mark Davies, Viraj Bhammar, Christopher Osborne, Jai Thakur, MD Shaikat, Ullah Ahammad, Wasal Kamal, Christopher Turkich, Daniel Lazarides, Nils Gornall, Peter Amaan, Richard Probst, Aman Maheshwari.

Ljubljana: Izaz Ali, Nilesh Ujawe, Saeedullah Azarkhail, Shahid Arshad, Shoaib Siddiqui, Tahir Khan, Ayush Pandey, Waqar Khan, Ayyaz Qureshi, Mirwais Shinwari, Om Raj, Tomaz Pazlar, Amar Singh, Awais Ikram, Dinesh Matla, Rizwan Zahoor, Aqeel Mirza.

