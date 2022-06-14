New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday secured one of the biggest broadcast deals in the history of the sport, grabbing a mammoth 48,390 crore (USD 6.20 billion) through IPL media rights for a five-year period, starting 2023. With Rs 23,575 crore (Rs 57.5 crore/game), Disney Star retained their Indian sub-continent TV rights. The Reliance-backed Viacom18 acquired the most sought-after India digital rights deal for Rs 20,500 crore. The company also won the non-exclusive Package C, paying another Rs 2991 crore. Package D with a base price of Rs 3 crore per game with overseas TV and Digital Rights on offer was sold for more than 1300 crore to Viacom18 and Times Internet.Also Read - LIVE IPL Media Rights Auction, Day 3 Latest Update: IPL Media Rights Sold For 48,390 Crore; Check Winners List

Among the other bidders, Zee Entertainment Enterprises was a strong contender to fetch the rights for Package D. After the end of the proceedings, Rahul Johri — President, Business – ZEE Entertainment Enterprises — congratulated BCCI for carrying out an efficient and transparent auction.

Official Statement from ZEE:

"ZEE would like to congratulate the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for running an extremely efficient and transparent e-auction process. We are grateful to the BCCI, President, Mr. Sourav Ganguly, Hon'ble Secretary, Mr. Jay Shah and Hon'ble Treasurer, Mr. Arun Dhumal; for their able leadership and unwavering support in enabling ZEE's participation in the IPL Media Rights tender process. At ZEE, we evaluate all business decisions through the prism of value creation for all our stakeholders and we will continue to evaluate every sports property with the same prism" Mr. Rahul Johri, President, Business – ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.