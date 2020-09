Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Arsenal Tula Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Russian Premier League 2020 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's Match ZEN vs AT at Gazprom Arena: In another exciting clash of Russian Premier League fixture on Monday evening, Zenit Saint Petersburg will take on Arsenal Tula at the Gazprom Arena – September 14 in India. The Russian Premier League ZEN vs AT match will kick-start at 9 PM IST. Saint Petersburg are currently at the fourth position in the Russian Premier League standings. They have won four of the six games they have played, drew one and lost one. In their last five matches, their record reads WWWLD. Arsenal Tula, meanwhile, have won only one of the six games they've played, lost three and drawn two. Their record in the last five matches is LLWDL.

Kick-Off Time: The Russian Premier League match between Zenit Saint Petersburg and Arsenal Tula will start at 9 PM IST – September 14 in India.

Venue: Gazprom Arena.

My Dream11 Team

Artur Nigmatullin (GK), Kings Kangwa, Vladislav Panteleev, Evans Kangwa, Artem Dzyuba, Sardar Azmoun (VC), Magomed Ozdoev, Malcolm (C), Douglas Santos, Dejan Lovren, Vyacheslav Karavaev.

ZEN vs AT Predicted Playing XIs

Zenit St Petersburg: Mikhail Kerzhakov; Douglas Santos, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Andrey Mostovoy, Wilmar Barrios, Magomed Ozdoev, Malcom; Sardar Azmoun, Artem Dzyuba.

Arsenal Tula: Artur Nigmatullin; Robert Bauer, Artem Sokol, Taras Burlak; Valeri Gromyko, Kings Kangwa, Georgi Kostadinov, Kirill Kombarov; Sergey Tkachev, Vladislav Panteleev; Evans Kangwa.

ZEN vs AT SQUADS

Zenit St Petersburg (ZEN): Alexander Vasyutin, Andrey Lunyov, Mikhail Kerzhakov, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Danila Prokhin, Denis Terentjev, Daniil Krugovoy, Douglas Santos, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Yuri Zhirkov, Dejan Lovren, Danill Shamkin, Leon Musaev, Magomed Ozdoev, Daler Kuzyayev, Aleksandr Erokhin, Wilmar Barrios, Andrei Mostovoy, Alexey-Sutormin, Malcolm, Emiliano Rigoni, Sardar Azmoun, Sebastian Driussi, Artem Dzyuba.

FC Arsenal Tula (AT): Artur Nigmatullin, Egor Shamov, Mihail Levashov, Aleksandr Denisov, Aleksandr Dovbnya-II, Anri Khagush, Artem Sokol, Daniil Khlusevich, Gia Grigalava, Kirill Kombarov, Maksim Belyaev, Robert Bauer, Valeri Gromyko, Taras Burlak, Evans-Kangwa, Georgi Kostadinov, Goran Causic, Igor Gorbatenko, Kings-Kangwa, Sergey Tkachev, Vladislav Panteleev, Yuri Kovalev, Daniil Lesovoy, Evgeni Lutsenko, Guram Adzhoev, Lameck Banda, Roman Minaev.

