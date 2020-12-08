ZEN vs DOR Dream11 Tips And Prediction Champions League

Zenit St Petersburg vs Borussia Dortmund Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Champions League 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today's Match ZEN vs DOR at Krestovsky Stadium: In a mouth-watering Group F encounter of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 on Tuesday night, Borussia Dortmund will square off against Zenit St Petersburg at the Krestovsky Stadium – December 8 in India. The UEFA Champions League ZEN vs DOR match will kick-off at 11.25 PM IST. Zenit have lost five of their last six Champions League matches and are in no position to qualify for the next round in this year's tournament, however, the side will enter the game hoping they can at least secure a point as they come into the game having beaten Ural 5-1 in the Russian Premier League. The Black and Yellows are leading Group F with ten points and will start as favourites. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of the UEFA Champions League will be available for the Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively. Here's a look at our ZEN vs DOR Dream11 prediction, ZEN vs DOR Dream11 team and the probable ZEN vs DOR playing 11.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League match between Zenit St Petersburg and Borussia Dortmund will start at 12.30 AM IST – December 8 in India.

Venue: Krestovsky Stadium.

ZEN vs DOR – Recent Form

Zenit St Petersburg: W L D L D

Borussia Dortmund: D D L W W

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Burki

Defenders – Prokhin, Rakitskiy, Hummels, Zagadou

Midfielders – Yerokhin, Sutormin, Moukoko, Witsel, Sancho (C)

Forwards – Azmoun (VC)

ZEN vs DOR Predicted Playing XIs

Zenit St Petersburg: Kerzhakov; Sutormin, Prokhin, Rakitskiy, Santos; Kuzyaev, Barrios, Erokhin; Malcom, Azmoun, Driussi.

Borussia Dortmund: Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Zagadou; Moukoko, Hazard, Witsel, Schulz; Reyna, Reus, Sancho.

ZEN vs DOR SQUADS

Zenit St Petersburg (ZEN): Mikhail Kerzhakov, Daniil Odoevskiy, Aleksander Vasyutin, Nikolay Rybikov, Andrey Lunev, Dmitriy Chistyakov, Danil Krugovoi, Wilmar Barrios, Dejan Lovren, Vyacheslav Karavev, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Danila Prokhin, Douglas Santos, Malcom, Daler Kuziaev, Andrey Mostovoy, Yury Zhirkov, Alex Sutormin, Wendel, Aleksandr Erokhin, Magomed Ozdoev, Leon Musaev , Daniil Shamkin, Stanislav Krapukhin, Sardar Azmoun, Sebastian Driussi, Artem Dzyuba.

Borussia Dortmund (DOR): Roman Bürki, Luca Unbehaun, Marwin Hitz, Stefan Drljaca, Mateu Morey, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Raphaël Guerreiro, Nico Schulz, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Thomas Meunier, Lukasz Piszczek, Marcel Schmelzer, Felix Passlack, Thomas Delaney, Jadon Sancho, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt, Reinier Carvalho, Jude Bellingham, Emre Can, Axel Witsel, Giovanni Reyna, Tobias Raschl, Dominik Wanner, Erling Haaland, Marco Reus, Youssoufa Moukoko, Ansgar Knauff.

