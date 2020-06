Dream11 Team Prediction

ZGB vs SS CBA League 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Todays Zhejiang Chouzhou vs Shanghai Match at 1 PM IST June 21:

The Chinese Basketball Association, often abbreviated as the CBA, is the first-tier professional men's basketball league in China. It is widely regarded as the preeminent professional men's basketball league in Asia.

The league is commonly known by fans as the CBA, and this acronym is even used in Chinese on a regular basis. The CBA should not be confused with the National Basketball League (NBL), which is a professional minor league. There is also a Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA).

My Dream11 Team

PG: S Cheng, R McCallum (SP)

SG: H Luo

SF: M Ju, X Luo

PF: L Cal

C: Z Zhang, D Zhang

Starting 5s

Zhejiang Chouzhou: Shuaipeng Cheng (PG), Yuchen Liu (SG), Lai Junhao (SF), Xuhang Zhu (PF), Dayu Zhang (C)

Shanghai: Ray McCallum (PG), Qunfei Deng (SG), Mingxin Ju (SF), Gen Li (PF), Zhaoxu Zhang (C)

Squads

Zhejiang Chouzhou (ZGB): Shuaipeng Cheng, Xiaotian Lin, Yibo Wang, Lei Fu, Qian Wu, Yuchen Liu, Bai Jie, Lai Junhao, Wang Zilu, Wenbo Lu, Liu Zeyi, Peng Ju, Xuhang Zhu, Yaoqiang Li, Dayu Zhang, Yansong Sun, Zhengxin Zhang

Shanghai (SS): Lingyuan Meng, Ray McCallum, Tang Zihao, Wang Tong, Yongsheng Wu, Hanchen Luo, Huang Xu, Qunfei Deng, Yuchen Shi, Mingxin Ju, Xudong Luo, Yan Peng, Gen Li, Liang Cai, Ying Zhu, Chunjun Zhang, Hanlin Dong, Zhaoxu Zhang

