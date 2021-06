Dream11 Team Prediction

ZIM-A vs SA-A, Fantasy Tips 3rd Unofficial ODI: Captain, Vice-captain – Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A, Today's Playing 11s, Team News From Harare at 1:00 PM IST June 2:

Here is the Dream11 3rd Unofficial ODI Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction, ZIM-A vs SA-A Fantasy Cricket Prediction, Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A Probable XIs Dream11 3rd Unofficial ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction -Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 3rd Unofficial ODI.

TOSS: The Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A toss will take place at 12:30 PM IST – June 2.

Time: 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Harare

ZIM-A vs SA-A My Dream11 Team

R Mutumbami, Theunis de Bruyn (C), T Narumani (VC), R Hendricks, Janneman Malan, S Muthusamy, L Jongwe, D Pretorius, T Mufudza, L Sipamla, A Phehlukwayo

Probable Playing 11s

Zimbabwe A

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Chamu Chibhabha, Tarisai Musakanda, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Luke Jongwe, Dion Myers, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga and Tapiwa Mufudza

South Africa A

Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Ryan Rickelton, Zubayr Hamza, Theunis de Bruyn, Dwaine Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Glenton Stuurman/Junior Dala, Sisanda Magala and Lutho Sipamla

SQUADS

Zimbabwe A

Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Roy Kaia, Timycen Maruma, Richmond Mutumbami, Faraz Akram, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tapiwa Mufudza, Ainsley Ndlovu and Victor Nyauchi

South Africa A

Ryan Rickelton, Sinethemba Qeshile, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Theunis de Bruyn, Tony de Zorzi, Dwaine Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Glenton Stuurman, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla and Daryn Dupavillon

