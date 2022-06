Dream11 Team Prediction

ZIM vs AFG, Afghanistan Tour of Zimbabwe 2022 1st T20I Fantasy Hints: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, Playing 11s For Today's Match Hahare, 4.30 PM IST June 11, Saturday

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, ZIM vs AFG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ZIM vs AFG Playing 11s, Afghanistan Tour of Zimbabwe 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – Zim vs AFG, Afghanistan Tour of Zimbabwe 2022.

TOSS – Pakistan Tour of West Indies 2022 1st T20I toss between Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan will take place at 4 PM IST

Time – June 11, 4:30 PM IST



Venue: Harare Cricket Stadium

ZIM vs AFG My Dream 11 Team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Craig Ervine, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai(C), Innocent Kaia, Mohammad Nabi(VC), Sikandar Raza, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Fazal Haq

ZIM vs AFG Predicted Playing XI

Afghanistan likely playing 11:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi(C), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Zimbabwe likely playing 11:

Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani.

Squads:

Afghanistan: Najibullah Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Hazratullah Zazai, Ihsanullah Janat, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Nijat Masood, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Afsar Zazai

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine(c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva(w), Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Ainsley Ndlovu, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba

