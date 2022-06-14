ZIM vs AFG 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction

ZIM vs AFG 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Afghanistan Tour of Zimbabwe 2022, Fantasy Hints: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Harare, 4.30 PM IST June 14, TuesdayAlso Read - ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Afghanistan Tour of Zimbabwe , 2nd ODI Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Harare Sports Club, Harare at 12.45 PM IST June 6, Monday

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, ZIM vs AFG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ZIM vs AFG Playing 11s, Afghanistan Tour of Zimbabwe 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – Zim vs AFG, Afghanistan Tour of Zimbabwe 2022, ZIM vs AFG 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction Also Read - ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Zimbabwe, 1st ODI Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Harare Sports Club, Harare at 12.45 PM IST June 4, Saturday

TOSS – Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe 2022 3rd T20I toss between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will take place at 4 PM IST Also Read - Afghanistan's Tour of Zimbabwe Postponed Again

Time – June 14, 4:30 PM IST



Venue: Harare Cricket Stadium

ZIM vs AFG My Dream 11 Team

Wesley Madhevere, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Nabi (c), Ryal Burl, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan (vc), Nijat Masood, Blessing Muzarabani, Fazalhaq Farooqi

ZIM vs AFG Probable Playing XI

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nijat Masood

Dream11 Team Prediction ZIM vs AFG/ AFG Dream11 Team/ ZIM Dream11 Team/ ZIM vs AFG Fantasy Tips