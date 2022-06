ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI Fantasy Hints

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, Playing 11s For Today's Match Harare Sports Club, Harare at 12.45 PM IST June 6, Monday.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Afghanistan Tour of Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Afghanistan Tour of Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ZIM vs AFG, Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Afghanistan Tour of Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Playing XI, Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Player List, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, Fantasy Cricket Tips Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan ODI.

TOSS: Toss between ZIM vs AFG will take place at 12.15 PM IST – June 6

Time: 12.45 PM IST.

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team

Keeper – Regis Chakabva, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen – Craig Ervine, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi

All-rounders – Mohammad Nabi (C), Sikandar Raza

Bowlers – Fareed Malik, Rashid-Khan (VC), Blessing Muzarabani, Fazal Haq

ZIM vs AFG Probable Playing XI

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Richmond Mutumbami, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Tendai Chatra, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani

Afghanistan: Najibullah-Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahid, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin-Ahmadzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Farid Malik

