ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's ZIM vs BAN at Harare Sports Club, Chelmsford: After Bangladesh registered a comprehensive 220-run win in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, the tour moves to what promises to be a thrilling white-ball leg consisting of three ODIs and three T20Is. The first game of the three-match ODI series is set to be played on Friday, 16 July at Harare Sports Club, with crucial ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points up for grabs. With just one win in three games, Zimbabwe are languishing at the bottom of the CWCSL standings while Bangladesh are placed second with 50 points out of a potential 90. Here is the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh ODI Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, ZIM vs BAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction 1st ODI, Probable Playing 11s Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, Fantasy Playing Tips – Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh ODI.

TOSS: The 1st ODI match toss between Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh will take place at 12:30 PM (IST) – July 16, Friday.

Time: 1 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club.

ZIM vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Brendan Taylor (C), Tamim Iqbal (VC), Wesley Madhevere, Mohammad Niam-Sheikh, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Taskin Ahmed, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

ZIM vs BAN Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Wesley Madhevere, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mossadek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

ZIM vs BAN SQUADS

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor (wk/C), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Regis Chakabva, Timycen Maruma, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Milton Shumba.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Mithun.

