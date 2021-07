Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 04:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club

My Dream11 Team

Regis Chakabva, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tarisai Musakanda, Wesley Madhevere, Shakin Al Hasan (c), Sikander Raza (v/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Mohammad Saifuddin, Blessing Muzarabani

Probable Playing 11

Zimbabwe

Regis Chakabva (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tarisai Musakanda, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Squads

Zimbabwe

Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Wessly Madhevere, Timycen Maruma, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wellington Masakadza, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba

Bangladesh

Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

