ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Tips And Prediction 3rd ODI

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd ODI – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's ZIM vs BAN at Harare Sports Club. The excitement of ODI cricket resumes as the 3rd ODI between Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe is all set to get underway on Tuesday. The 3rd ODI match between ZIM vs BAN will begin at 02.00 PM IST on July 20, Tuesday. After winning the first two ODI the Bangladesh team will look to seal the series on Tuesday in the third match at Harare Sports Club. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 3rd ODI – ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Dream11 Tips, ZIM vs BAN Probable Playing XIs, ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 3rd ODI.

TOSS: The 3rd ODI toss between Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh will take place at 01:30 PM IST on July 20, Tuesday.

Time: 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Regis Chakabva, Liton Das (VC)

Batsmen – Tamim Iqbal, Brendan Taylor, Wesley Madhevere

All-rounders – Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers – Taskin Ahmed, Luke Jongwe, Mohammad Saifuddin

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor©, Dion Myers, Timycen Maruma, Regis Chakabva(wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal©, Liton Das(wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Squads

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor©, Dion Myers, Timycen Maruma, Regis Chakabva(wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Sikandar Raza

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal©, Liton Das(wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan

