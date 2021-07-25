ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Match Harare Sports Club, 04:00 PM IST July 25, Sunday.

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will face each other in the third T20I at Harare Sports Club on Sunday. The T20I series between the two teams is tied 1-1 and both teams will look to come up with their best. Bangladesh had won the first T20I by eight wickets whereas Zimbabwe won the second match by 23 runs. Also Read - NZ vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Pool A Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For New Zealand vs India, 6:30 AM IST, July 24

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd T20I

TOSS: The 3rd T20I toss between Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh will take place at 03:30 PM IST on July 25, Sunday.

Time: 04:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club

Probable Playing 11

Zimbabwe

Regis Chakabva (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tarisai Musakanda, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Squads

Zimbabwe

Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Wessly Madhevere, Timycen Maruma, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wellington Masakadza, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba

Bangladesh

Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

