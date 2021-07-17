ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

New Delhi: ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1:00 PM IST, July 18.

Bangladesh smashed Zimbabwe in the first ODI at Harare Sports Club by a gargantuan margin of 155 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The visitors will look to continue their domination whereas the hosts will aim to bounce in the series. Bangladesh’s opening batsman Liton Das had scored a fine knock of 102 runs in the first game and he was at his absolute best. On the other hand, Zimbabwe will look to come up with a better batting performance as they were skittled out for a paltry score of 121 runs.

Here is the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh ODI Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, ZIM vs BAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction 2nd ODI, Probable Playing 11s Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, Fantasy Playing Tips – Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI.

TOSS: The 2nd ODI match toss between Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh will take place at 12:30 PM (IST) – July 18, Sunday.

Time: 1 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club.

ZIM vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Liton Das, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor, Wesley Madhevere, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Dion Myers, Blessing Muzarabani, Taskin Ahmed and Mohammad Saifuddin

Captain: Liton Das. Vice-captain: Tamim Iqbal

ZIM vs BAN Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Wesley Madhevere, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mossadek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

ZIM vs BAN SQUADS

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor (wk/C), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Regis Chakabva, Timycen Maruma, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Milton Shumba.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Mithun.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ZIM Dream11 Team/ BAN Dream11 Team/ Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction/ Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.