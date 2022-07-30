ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Tips And Prediction Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st T20I

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's ZIM vs BAN at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Zimbabwe are set to host Bangladesh in the opening match of the T20I series on Saturday. Bangladesh will be led by a new captain in the form of Nurul Hasan and have plenty of new players in this tour. On the other hand, Zimbabwe recently qualified for the WT20 Super 12 and will use this series to find out few of the combinations. Here is the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, ZIM vs BAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, ZIM vs BAN Probable XIs Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, Fantasy Playing Tips – Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh T20.

TOSS: The 3rd T20I match toss between Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh will take place at 4.00 PM (IST), 4:30 PM BD Time- July 30 Saturday.

Time: 4:30 PM IST, 5:00 BD Time.

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare.

ZIM vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Litton Das, Regis Chakabva, Afif Hossain, Craig Ervine, Anamul Haque, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Luke Jongwe, Nasum Ahmed.

Captain: Mustafizur Rahman, Vice-Captain: Craig Ervine.

ZIM vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava.

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Najmul Shanto, Afif Hossain, Munim Shahriar, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed.