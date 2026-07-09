ZIM vs BAN Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI Match: When, Where, How to Watch Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd ODI: Richard Ngarava’s team will look to seal a series win when they take on Mehidy Hasan Miraz-led Bangladesh in the second game of three-match series at Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

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Zimbabwe will face Bangladesh in 2nd game of three-match ODI series in Harare on Thursday. (Source: X)

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd ODI: Hosts Zimbabwe will be eyeing a rare ODI series win when they take on Bangladesh in the second game of the three-match ODI series at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s side have been win-less so far on their tour of Zimbabwe after being hammered by innings and 85 runs in the one-off Test and losing the first ODI by 25 runs earlier this week.

Bangladesh’s batting has been shocking so far on the tour of Zimbabwe after they failed to chase down 142 to win in the first ODI. Pacer Nahid Rana was scintillating in the first game, claiming 6 for 21 to bundle out the home side for 141 in 36.4 overs.

But the visitors were rolled over for just 116 in 33.1 overs in reply with wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan top-scoring with 31 and Towhid Hridoy scoring 25. Apart from these two only skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz managed to notch up a score in double figures.

For the hosts, skipper Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans claimed three wickets each while Blessing Muzarabani was almost unplayable, claiming 2/24 in 10 overs.

“We’re just gonna try and keep the KISS, just trying to keep it super simple as we get to bat out here. Of course, the first game went the way it went but that’s in the past, but we’re just going to go two runs ahead, hopefully,” Ngarava said after losing the toss in the second ODI match on Thursday.

Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and once again elected to bowl first. “I will like to bowl first. I think the previous match we bowled really well, the fast bowlers, the way they’re bowling, that was excellent and I think we took many wickets in the first 10 overs,” Miraz said.

The visitors hold a massive edge when it comes to head-to-head record between the two sides with 51 wins as compared to only 31 losses in the 82 ODI games between them. But Zimbabwe had won the last bilateral series between the two sides, 2-1, back in 2022.

Here are all the details about Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd ODI match…

When is Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd ODI match going to take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd ODI match will start on Thursday, July 9.

Where is Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd ODI match going to take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd ODI match will be held at Harare Sports Club.

What time will Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd ODI match start?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd ODI match will begin at 1pm IST.

Where can I watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd ODI match on TV in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd ODI match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd ODI match in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd ODI match will be available for livestreaming on FanCode website and app in India.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd ODI match Playing 11

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande (wk), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava (c), Blessing Muzarabani

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam