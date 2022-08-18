Dream11 Team Prediction

ZIM vs IND, Fantasy Hints 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – Zimbabwe vs India, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Harare 12:45 PM IST August 18, Thursday:Also Read - ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 1st Test: Captain, Vice-Captain – England vs South Africa, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Lords, London 3:30 PM IST August 17, Wednesday

Thursday’s match, the first of the three ODI matches between India and Zimbabwe, will have the majority of focus on how Rahul as well as Deepak Chahar shape up, especially with Men’s T20 World Cup coming in October-November and before that, the Asia Cup, starting from August 27. On the other hand, Zimbabwe are full of confidence and are coming into the series against India on the back of series victories against Bangladesh in T20Is and ODIs. The series against India gives them the chance to see where they stand against strong teams in ODI cricket and collect some crucial points for the 2023 ODI World Cup Super League. Also Read - SL vs AUS 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Kandy, 2:30 PM IST June 14, Tuesday

Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ZIM vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, ZIM vs IND Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ZIM vs IND Playing 11s Zimbabwe vs India, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Zimbabwe vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – Zimbabwe vs India. Also Read - BEN vs MP Dream11 Team Prediction, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final, Fantasy Hints: Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Alur, 9.30 AM IST June 14, Tuesday

TOSS – The toss between Zimbabwe vs India will take place at 12:15 PM (IST).

Time – 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare

ZIM vs IND Dream11 Team

Regis Chakabva, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Innocent Kaia, Sikandar Raza, Deepak Hooda, Wesley Madhevere, Deepak Chahar, Luke Jongwe, Shardul Thakur.

Probable Playing XI

Zimbabwe: Tadiwamashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.

India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan.