Harare: Deepak Chahar, who was probably India’s finest in T20Is a year back, missed out on a lot of international cricket because of a hamstring injury is making a comeback against Zimbabwe in ODIs at Harare on Thursday. Captain KL Rahul, who too is making a comeback after an injury and Covid, said Chahar’s situation was unfortunate and admitted that he is excited to see him.Also Read - LIVE IND vs ZIM 1st ODI Cricket Score and Updates: Madhevere Departs, India On Top

“Looking forward to a good show. He (Deepak Chahar) was unfortunate to miss out for a long time, excited for a few coming back after injuries,” Rahul said after winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Also Read - WATCH: KL Rahul's Reaction to Young Fan 'Bhaad Mein Gaya School' Comment Ahead of 1st ODI at Harare Goes Viral

Looking to utilise swing if any in the first hour, Rahul also revealed why he opted to bat first. Also Read - India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

“Looks like a good wicket, it’s an early start, so could have a bit of moisture. Good opportunity to bowl first and exploit the first hour. A lot of guys have got opportunities, good chance to challenge yourself and your skills. Looking forward to a good show,” Rahul added.

Deepak Chahar on his comeback: “It was a long vacation for me. Now fully fit and back. Tough competition in the Indian team and it has been high since I started playing. If I get an opportunity, I can do the job with the new ball and bat in the lower order.”

India despite missing their big players would start favourites against an improved Zimbabwean side. India is touring the African nation after six-long years.

Looks like a good toss to win for Rahul.