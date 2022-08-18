Harare: With less than two months to go for the much-awaited T20 World Cup in Australia, all teams would like to get a tentative squad and combinations in place. While the belief is that India’s Asia Cup squad that has been picked is roughly the squad that would play the T20 WC – yet a few changes could be made. And that makes the 50-over matches against Zimbabwe important for a few players who would have an eye on the marquee event in Australia.Also Read - KL Rahul Begins Training For Zimbabwe ODIs

Here are the players who would need to perform to make a case for themselves to get picked for the T20 WC squad.

Deepak Chahar: The pacer is making a comeback after recovering from an injury. Of course eyes would be on him. The T20 specialist opening bowler was India's No. 1 in the format an year back, but times and things have changed. Now he is set to make a comeback to the Indian team but in the 50-over format. He would like to make the most of this opportunity ahead of the T20 WC.

KL Rahul: Injury and then Covid has kept Rahul out as well. He is back now and is considered as the No. 1 opener with Rohit Sharma. But with massive competition for the opening spot, Rahul would in all probability have to prove himself in the Zimbabwe tour by getting among the runs and gaining confidence. He would be leading the side in the three-match series as well.

The ODI opener starts today (August 18).