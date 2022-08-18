Harare: KL Rahul is all set to make a comeback to the Indian team after recovering from Covid and now he will lead the team in the first ODI versus Zimbabwe on Thursday at Harare. Ahead of the match, Rahul met with a boy who was a big fan of him. The boy met Rahul and Ishan Kishan. After getting pictures clicked, the boy admitted that he is a big fan of Rahul. While walking back, Rahul asked him: “Kal match dekhne aaoge? (Will you come to watch the match tomorrow?” The boy nodded with a big smile and said: “Ayenge! School gaya bhaad mein (Of course! To hell with school).”Also Read - India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

But then, Rahul told him not to bunk school for the match. “School mein utna kuch important hai bhi nahi kal (There’s nothing much of importance to do at the school tomorrow),” the boy responded. Also Read - LIVE IND vs ZIM 1st ODI Cricket Score and Updates: India Opt To Bowl, Check Playing 11

Also Read - KL Rahul's Response to MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Question Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Rahul has won the toss and opted to field first. He along with Deepak Chahar are making a comeback.

“Looks like a good wicket, it’s an early start, so could have abit of moisture. Good opportunity to bowl first and exploit the first hour. A lot of guys have got opportunities, good chance to challenge yourself and your skills. Looking forward to a good show. He (Deepak Chahar) was unfortunate to miss out for a long time, excited for a few coming back after injuries,” said Rahul at the toss.