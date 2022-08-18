Harare: After recovering from Covid, KL Rahul is set to make a comeback to the Indian side and would be leading the unit in the upcoming three-match ODI series versus Zimbabwe. Ahead of the opening ODI, Rahul was asked about MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. To that his response won hearts. He reckoned he cannot be someone else as that would not do justice to who he is and he also claimed that he tries to be himself on the field.Also Read - LIVE IND vs ZIM 1st ODI Cricket Score and Updates: KL Rahul-led Team India Up Against Spirited Zimbabwe

"I can't go out there and be someone else. Then I won't be fair to myself, to the team, or to the game. I try and be myself and let the other players be themselves as they want," Rahul said in a press conference ahead of the series opener when asked if he had tried to follow the footsteps of the great MS Dhoni.

"Jo naam aapne lie (the names that you've taken) I can't even compare myself with these guys (MSD), their numbers and achievement are far greater in terms of what they have done for the country, and I don't think any name could be taken in the same breath," he reminded everyone.

“… And this is my second series as captain, and obviously, I have played under him and learnt a lot from him as player. As you have been playing for so many years, you will pick some good qualities from these guys,” he said.

Rahul would like to get among the runs straightaway knowing that form would be the key with the T20 World Cup coming up.