ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, ZIM vs IRE Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, ZIM vs IRE Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022. ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 WC Match at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 1:30 PM IST October 17 Monday.Also Read - ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 Group Stages - Top 3 thrilling matches and other interesting encounters

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 toss between Zimbabwe and Ireland will take place at 1 PM IST – October 16. Also Read - Ireland vs Zimbabwe Cricket Highlights: Watch Full Video Highlights of IRE vs ZIM on Star Sports

Time: 1.30 PM IST. Also Read - Brendan Taylor scores 100! Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2015 Cricket World Cup - Watch video highlights of Brendan Taylor's hundred

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team

Paul Stirling( vc), Andrew Balbirnie, Sikandar Raza (c), Sean Williams, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Brad Evans, Blessing Mzarabani

ZIM vs IRE Probable Playing XI

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny

Check Dream11 Prediction / ZIM Dream11 Team/ IRE Dream11 Team / Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction / Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction / Dream11 Guru Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022 / Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.