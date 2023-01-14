Top Recommended Stories
ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match at Harare Stadium, 4:30 PM IST January 14, Saturday
Here is Zimbabwe vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction - Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Zim vs Ire 2nd T20I Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODI game, Zim vs Ire Probable XIs Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Fantasy Playing Tips - Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20I.
ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction
Hosts Zimbabwe beat Ireland in the opening T20I game a couple of days back at Harare Sports Club by five wickets. That means the hosts would look to keep the winning momentum going and seal the series in the second game that takes place on Saturday. Zimbabwe’s Ryan Burl with three wickets was awarded the player of the match and hence he would look to keep his good form going in the second game.
Also Read:
- STA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022-23 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Melbourne Cricket Ground 1:45 PM IST January 12, Thursday
- HEA vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022-23 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Gabba 2:10 PM IST January 11, Wednesday
- IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match At Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 7:00 PM IST January 07, Saturday
“Nice from skip to give me a chance. Happy he gave me four overs. There was a lot of pitch assistance. We would want to be critical on ourselves. We would have loved to lose fewer wickets,” Burl said at the presentation after the first T20I.
Zim vs Ire, 2nd T20I
Date and Time: 14th January 2023, 4:30 PM IST
Venue: Harare Stadium
LIVE Streaming: Fancode
ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker
Batters: Andrew Balbirnie, Gary Ballance, Harry Tector
All-rounders: Sean Williams, Curtis Campher, Ryan Burl
Bowlers: Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe
Probable Playing XIs
Zimbabwe: T Marumani, CR Ervine(C), GS Ballance, RP Burl, SC Williams, W Madhevere, B Evans, Clive Madande, TL Chatara, R Ngarava, WP Masakadza
Ireland: H Tector, Gareth Delany, A Balbirnie(C), TE Kane, Curtis Campher, GH Dockrell, GR Adair, Fionn Hand, S Doheny, MR Adair, BJ McCarthy
Zim vs Ire Squads
Zimbabwe Squad: Craig Ervine(c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Gary Ballance, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande(w), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Victor Nyauchi, Luke Jongwe
Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie(c), Ross Adair, Stephen Doheny(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Tyrone Kane, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.