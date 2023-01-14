Home

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match at Harare Stadium, 4:30 PM IST January 14, Saturday

Hosts Zimbabwe beat Ireland in the opening T20I game a couple of days back at Harare Sports Club by five wickets. That means the hosts would look to keep the winning momentum going and seal the series in the second game that takes place on Saturday. Zimbabwe’s Ryan Burl with three wickets was awarded the player of the match and hence he would look to keep his good form going in the second game.

“Nice from skip to give me a chance. Happy he gave me four overs. There was a lot of pitch assistance. We would want to be critical on ourselves. We would have loved to lose fewer wickets,” Burl said at the presentation after the first T20I.

Zim vs Ire, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 14th January 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Stadium

LIVE Streaming: Fancode

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Andrew Balbirnie, Gary Ballance, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Curtis Campher, Ryan Burl

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe

Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: T Marumani, CR Ervine(C), GS Ballance, RP Burl, SC Williams, W Madhevere, B Evans, Clive Madande, TL Chatara, R Ngarava, WP Masakadza

Ireland: H Tector, Gareth Delany, A Balbirnie(C), TE Kane, Curtis Campher, GH Dockrell, GR Adair, Fionn Hand, S Doheny, MR Adair, BJ McCarthy

Zim vs Ire Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Craig Ervine(c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Gary Ballance, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande(w), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Victor Nyauchi, Luke Jongwe

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie(c), Ross Adair, Stephen Doheny(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Tyrone Kane, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume