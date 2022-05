ZIM vs NAM T20I Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: Toss between NAM vs ZIM will take place at 4 PM IST – May 21

Time: 4.30 PM IST.

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Team

Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine (vc), Gerhard Erasmus, Divan la Cock, David Wiese (c), Milton Shumba, Wesley Madhevere, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Bernard Scholtz, Rubel Trumplemann

ZIM vs NAM Probable Playing XI

Namibia: Craig Williams, Divan la Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Brandon Mavuta, Donald Tiripano, Tony Munyonga

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.